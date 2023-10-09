Giants Injury Updates: Saquon, Thomas, Michael-Schmitz and more

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants recently faced a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. While this outcome was somewhat expected, what’s concerning is the ongoing lack of offensive production, which is becoming increasingly problematic for the team.

The Giants’ Offensive Struggles Persist

In their recent game, the New York Giants managed to score just 16 points. Alarmingly, seven of these points were scored by the defense, highlighting the continued struggles of the Giants’ offense, particularly in the trenches.

Injury Woes for Key Players

Looking ahead to Week 6, the Giants’ optimism is dwindling. Star left tackle Andrew Thomas is likely to miss yet another game, which is a significant setback for the team. However, there is some positive news regarding star running back Saquon Barkley, who seems to be trending in a more favorable direction.

Barkley’s absence has been felt keenly since he sustained an injury during Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. He rushed for an impressive 114 yards and scored a touchdown before his injury.

While his high ankle sprain required some time to heal, there is hope that a productive week of practice could see him back in action for the first time in several weeks. Barkley’s presence on the field draws significant attention from the opposing defense, thereby opening up opportunities for the play-action game.

Uncertainty in the Offensive Line

Head coach Brian Daboll has hinted that rookie center John Michael-Schmitz might step in, but it’s too early to confirm. On the other hand, starting right guard Marcus McKethan suffered a knee injury, and quarterback Deonte Banks picked up an ankle issue during the recent loss to Miami. Despite these minor injuries, both players are expected to play in the upcoming game.

Defensive Concerns

The Giants’ defense is also grappling with injury woes. Pass rusher Azeez Ojulari has suffered an ankle injury, adding to the team’s growing list of concerns. Additionally, starting linebacker Micah McFadden, who was absent in the game against Miami, suffered an ankle injury during practice last week. The availability of both players for the upcoming game against Buffalo remains uncertain.

A Challenging Path Ahead

With injuries mounting and backups struggling to fill the void adequately, the New York Giants are facing a challenging situation. They are at risk of heading towards a potential disaster if these issues continue to persist. The upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills will undoubtedly test the resilience of the team as they seek to overcome these obstacles.