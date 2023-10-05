Giants’ Saquon Barkley offers Evan Neal advice

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Recent comments from New York Giants right tackle, Evan Neal, sparked quite a stir. Comparing himself and the fans to a lion and sheep, his remarks didn’t sit well with the New York Giants’ fanbase and media. Reacting to the backlash, he took to social media, expressing his regret, stating he “let my frustrations in my play + desire to win get the best of me.”

Giants’ Saquon Barkley Weighs In

Saquon Barkley, the star running back of the team, had some sage advice for Neal. “Never pick a battle with the fans,” said Barkley. “You’re never going to win that one. They’ve been here before and they’re going to be here after us.”

Neal, the 2022 seventh-overall draft pick, has faced immense scrutiny over his performance during his time with the Giants. This recent episode with the fans hasn’t helped his cause to mend ties with the Giants’ faithful. To rebuild that bridge, he’ll need to demonstrate respect for the fans and, importantly, elevate his on-field performance.

Neal’s Performance Stats

The stats underscore the challenges Neal has faced. Pro Football Focus (PFF) has assigned him a player grade of 42.5 for this season — a less-than-stellar evaluation for any player at any stage in a season.

All eyes will be on Neal as the Giants gear up for their upcoming clash against the Miami Dolphins, a game that’s shaping up to be a critical one for the team.

