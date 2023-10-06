Giants standout linebacker pops up on the injury report

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The injuries continue to pile up for the New York Giants, as standout linebacker Micah McFadden was the latest addition to the injury report Friday.

Giants add Micah McFadden to the injury report

The second-year linebacker out of Indiana is dealing with an ankle injury as he is currently listed as questionable for their Week 5 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, leaving his status for the game in doubt.

McFadden has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a porous start to Big Blue’s season. On the year, he has recorded 31 combined tackles (21 solo), which is on pace to shatter his mark of 59 combined tackles last season, and has also recorded one pass deflection this season.

If he is unable to play on Sunday, his absence would be felt tremendously, as they will be taking on a potent Miami offense that leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,337 and is third in touchdowns thrown with 10.

Expect Bobby Okereke and Isaiah Simmons to take on a larger role in the defense if McFadden cannot play.

Injuries continue to pile up

The Giants have already ruled out three offensive linemen, including all-pro left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Additionally, it is still unclear if running back Saquon Barkley will be healthy enough to play.

The last thing they need is for their most impactful defender to sit out of a must-win game.

It remains to be seen if McFadden will heal in time for the game, and the Giants will anxiously wait to see if he will be able to suit up on Sunday.

