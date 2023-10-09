Giants hailed as NFL’s worst team after five weeks

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants were once again blown out in Week 5, losing to the Miami Dolphins 31–16 to move to 1-4 on the season. It is the fifth time Big Blue has started 1-4 or worse through five weeks since 2017, and after lofty expectations heading into the season, the Giants have fallen flat on their face through the first quarter of the season.

Giants bottom out in latest power rankings

As many disappointed fans call the team the worst in the NFL, experts are beginning to agree. Bill Barnwell of ESPN ranked New York 32nd in his latest NFL rankings, a dramatic falloff from the same Giants team that won a playoff game last season.

The Giants’ offense has tanked the team

Barnwell’s reasoning for his harsh ranking largely blames the Giants’ non-existent offense. As aside from New York’s comeback win against the Arizona Cardinals, Big Blue has only scored one offensive touchdown through 46 possessions.

They have also allowed more sacks (27) than points scored in those 46 possessions (24). Coming into yesterday’s matchup against the Dolphins, New York had not even scored a touchdown in the first half of games all season.

They got one yesterday, albeit a defensive touchdown after a 102-yard pick-six from Jason Pinnock. The Giants have held a lead for just 19 seconds combined all season, which really puts in perspective how porous their offense has been this year.

Can the offense turn things around?

After signing QB Daniel Jones to a massive extension this offseason that pays him up to $40 million per year, the Giants’ offense has looked like one of the worst in league history through the team’s first five games.

As New York’s season continues to spiral out of control, their offense will need to improve drastically, otherwise, they will be firmly in the running for the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.