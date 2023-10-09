Giants’ offensive line puts up more incredibly bad numbers

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In their Week 5 match-up against the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants faced yet another challenging defeat. What’s more concerning is the consistent struggle of their offensive line, particularly in safeguarding quarterback Daniel Jones, who had to leave the game due to a neck injury.

The Giants’ Offensive Line Woes Persist

The prevailing sentiment is that Jones narrowly avoided a severe injury, but the Giants’ ongoing struggle with pass protection remains a significant concern. In Week 5, they allowed a staggering 28 pressures and four sacks, highlighting the absence of key starters Andrew Thomas and John Michael-Schmitz.

Injuries Take a Toll

Left tackle Josh Ezeudu was forced out of the game following a blindsiding hit on Jones, resulting in the quarterback’s injury. The Giants brought in Matt Peart as a replacement, but he conceded four pressures in just 19 snaps—a concerning performance. Left guard Mark Glowinski also faced difficulties, surrendering five pressures and two sacks. Center Ben Bredeson, too, struggled, yielding four pressures and one sack.

Right Side Woes

On the right side, Marcus McKethan allowed two pressures, while backup Jalen Mayfield faced immense pressure, giving up five pressures in 32 snaps. Right tackle Evan Neal had his hands full as well, allowing six pressures in 46 pass-blocking attempts.

The Bleak Rankings

Regrettably, the Giants find themselves at the bottom of the rankings when it comes to offensive lines in football, as per PFF. Having conceded 100 pressures and 18 sacks in the initial five weeks of the regular season is an alarming statistic that necessitates significant attention during the upcoming offseason. As it stands, the Giants are heading towards a 1–5 record, raising the possibility of trading expiring contracts as the trade deadline approaches in a few weeks.

Shared Responsibility

While blame can be attributed to various factors, it’s crucial to acknowledge that no quarterback can thrive behind an offensive line performing at this level. Despite Jones’ inability to elevate the team, the primary responsibility for the subpar protection scheme falls on a combination of injuries and coaching failures.

The New York Giants’ offensive line woes persist, posing a significant challenge as the team navigates through a tough season.