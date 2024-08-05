Giants’ latest roster cut highlights failures of previous GM Dave Gettleman

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are almost fully ridden of all of their 2021 NFL Draft selections after their most recent roster cut. Former general manager Dave Gettleman has had his reputation spoiled after a tumultuous tenure as the Giants’ front-office boss that ultimately came to an unceremonious conclusion in the 2022 offseason. This latest roster cut highlights the struggles that the team endured with Gettleman at the helm as his poor draft classes were a major crutch for the organization.

The Giants parted ways with cornerback Aaron Robinson on Tuesday, leaving New York with only one player they took in 2021 – linebacker Azeez Ojulari. Robinson’s three-year tenure with the Giants was limited to a mere 11 games, which saw him notch four passes defended and one quarterback hit.

However, multiple injuries have derailed his ability to stay on the field. With a replenished secondary, the Giants’ front office felt it best to move on from the 25-year-old defender.

Giants are down to their final 2021 draftee after cutting Aaron Robinson

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson (33) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Now, he joins the list of former 2021 selections who no longer suit up for Big Blue. Joshua Schulman of GMENHQ relayed this Tweet, which lists the now-former Giants who came into the league alongside Robinson.

The Giants 2021 draft class:



Round 1: WR Kadarius Toney – Traded

Round 2: Azeez Ojulari – On Roster

Round 3: Aaron Robinson – Cut

Round 4: Elerson Smith – Cut

Round 6: Gary Brightwell – Cut

Round 6: Rodarius Williams – Cut



And so many people defended Dave Gettleman ? — Matt (@MattD366) July 30, 2024

Azeez Ojulari is the Giants’ last 2021 draft selection on the roster

Dec 11, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) celebrates after making a sack on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ojulari will represent the class of 2021 solely, but even he may need to keep his eyes wide open within the franchise’s ranks. The Giants have a star-studded pass rush including Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bobby Okereke, and Micah McFadden who are all carrying high expectations heading into next season.

Ojulari saw seven starts in 11 appearances in 2023, and turned that time on the field into 2.5 sacks, seven QB hits, and a recovered fumble. Encouragingly, even though he will likely see fewer opportunities with Burns in town and Thibodeaux and McFadden on the rise, Ojulari did produce 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in only five starts across seven appearances in 2022, so he is capable of producing at a high level in limited opportunities.

He will compete for time at OLB next season while the Giants will move forward with their secondary free of Robinson, and headlined by cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott.