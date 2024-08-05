Do the Giants have a hidden gem in their secondary?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants may have an under-the-radar talent on their roster as the 2024 NFL season approaches. Giants cornerback Alex Johnson put his name on a proverbial billboard with his performance in practice on Thursday. Johnson pulled down two interceptions, causing heads to turn in his direction for the instincts and execution he put on display.

Giants’ CB Alex Johnson had a day in Thursday’s training camp practice

East Rutherford, NJ — August 1, 2024 — Cornerback, Alex Johnson practicing today at training camp for the New York Giants. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dan Salomone of Giants.com had this to say about Johnson’s performance four days ago, saying this in part:

“Alex Johnson, an undrafted rookie cornerback out of UCLA, led the day with two interceptions on nearly identical plays. Both were redirected passes by hybrid defender Isaiah Simmons, the first of which was also tipped by Elijah Riley.”

Johnson will look to thrive in a backup CB role for the 2024 season

East Rutherford, NJ — August 1, 2024 — Cornerback, Alex Johnson and safety, Jason Pinnock practicing today at training camp for the New York Giants. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants have needed help in their secondary for the last couple of seasons running. The California native produced five interceptions and a fumble recovery taken to the house in his senior season for the Bruins and enters the league with six years of experience from college.

New York will need interceptions from everywhere they can get them next time around. The Giants finished with the third-most interceptions (18) in the NFL last season. Johnson could find himself contributing at a high level behind a pair of talented defensive backs and can chip into a defense expected to be A-Grade, particularly in their front seven.

New York will start Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott at both cornerback spots in 2024. However, behind them, Giants head coach Brian Daboll will be working with a reserve unit that includes Johnson and Nick McCloud as their primary second-stringers, as their current depth chart displays. The opportunity is ripe for the 6-0, 185-pound talent to seize. It’s up to him to put in work when he sees the field starting this summer.