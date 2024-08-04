The Giants’ offensive line is already in disarray

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made two primary additions this offseason to address the offensive line. They signed Jermaine Eluemunor, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Jon Runyan, who’s coming from the Green Bay Packers. Both players will take over starting jobs, but the team is already dealing with multiple injuries in the trenches and trying to develop chemistry with preseason football just around the bend.

The Giants Have Two Primary Players Injured

At this point, the Giants have two primary players working their way back through rehabilitation. Third-year tackle Evan Neal and second-year center John Michael-Schmitz have both been out working on the side with trainers. Neal is still recovering from ankle surgery, and JMS has a shoulder injury that has set him back significantly.

Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) leaves the field with an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Both Neal and JMS are expected to miss both joint training sessions next week. Neal is coming off a bad 2023 season, playing just 460 snaps, giving up 29 pressures and two sacks. Injuries to both ankles have made his future outlook extremely unpredictable. At this rate, the Giants should be cross-training him at guard and tackle when he does return from injury since they need to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

Jermaine Eluemunor Will Take Over a Starting Job

In the meantime, Eluemunor will take over right tackle. The 29-year-old gave up 28 pressures over 905 snaps last season. He’s a competent right tackle who can hold things down, following Carmen Bricillo to the Giants from Las Vegas. Runyan will take over at left guard, having played three consecutive years with over 1,000 snaps. However, multiple injuries to key players and depth pieces picking up knocks during camp are problematic. Josh Ezeudu was knocked out due to dehydration, but he’s expected to be fine.

Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are wrapping up training camp with multiple injuries on the line and uncertainty at several important positions. A unit that was easily the worst in the league last season is hoping to get substantial results from two new starters. Still, they don’t even have their primary center healthy to develop chemistry and work on their communication. The time leading up to the season is essential for chemistry building, and the Giants will already be a setback in their timetable for progression.

At Least Andrew Thomas is Healthy

At the very least, they have left tackle Andrew Thomas fully healthy and holding things down on an island, and Runyan should be an upgrade alongside him.

However, the Giants are hoping that Greg Van Roten can step up and be their primary starting right guard. Van Roten is coming off his best season in 2023 with Vegas, allowing 21 pressures and five sacks over 1,025 snaps. The 34-year-old veteran has historically been a below-average player, so the Giants are playing a risky game on the line once again, but desperately need to get some value from Neal, who they spent a 7th overall pick on just two years ago.