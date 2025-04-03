Giants could side-step star quarterback prospect as draft noise dies down

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Giants hold one of the most pivotal selections in the 2025 NFL Draft: the third overall pick. For months, the popular narrative has been that they’d target Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, perhaps as the heir apparent to a bridge year led by Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston.

But lately, that chatter has hit a wall.

Silence Speaks Volumes

According to Adam Schefter, one of the most plugged-in reporters in football, the Sanders buzz is cooling significantly—and not just in New York’s orbit. He noted the noticeable quiet surrounding Sanders at the very top of the draft board.

“It just feels like there hasn’t been a lot of Shedeur Sanders talk at #2 or #3 lately,” Schefter said.

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

That’s not to say Sanders doesn’t have value—he’s calm under pressure and accurate in structure. But even with a heavy media push this offseason to boost his draft stock, the reality may be setting in that Sanders might not be viewed by decision-makers as a top-three pick in this quarterback-heavy draft.

What If Travis Hunter Was the Target All Along?

While the Giants were getting a front-row seat to Sanders during in-person scouting trips, it’s worth considering that their eyes may have been more focused on his teammate, Travis Hunter. The do-it-all phenom offers rare versatility, capable of becoming a Pro Bowl-caliber wide receiver or cornerback, depending on where he lands.

Hunter is not only a playmaker—he’s a tone-setter. If the Giants want to give Daniel Jones, Wilson, or a future quarterback a better supporting cast, Hunter would be an immediate jolt of electricity on either side of the ball.

And that level of versatility could be exactly what head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are after—especially if they’re not fully sold on Sanders.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Is Shedeur Sanders Worthy of a Top-3 Pick?

It’s a fair question. If the Giants passed on JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix in last year’s class when they had options, why would they now jump at a prospect who arguably ranks below them?

There’s a growing belief in league circles that Sanders may not be viewed as a clear top-tier quarterback. While his poise and production were impressive, the level of competition and system he played in have raised some valid concerns. And if the fit isn’t right—especially for a front office that desperately needs to nail this pick—it makes more sense to go best player available.

That could mean Hunter. It could mean Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter. But the more time passes, the more it feels like Sanders isn’t quite locked into the conversation at No. 3 like he was earlier this offseason.

Trading Up for Cam Ward Feels Like a Long Shot

To further complicate the picture, the Tennessee Titans reportedly have their eyes on Cam Ward at No. 1 overall. If the Giants were hoping to make a big move for a more polished quarterback prospect, they’d have to back up the Brinks truck in draft capital—and that’s a price Joe Schoen may not be willing to pay.

The Giants still have flexibility. And that could be their greatest strength heading into draft night.