Giants’ Jalin Hyatt brushes off lack of usage through 3 weeks

New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has only recorded two receptions on three targets through Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, but the talented pass-catcher out of the University of Tennessee does not seem fazed by the lack of action.

Hyatt spoke to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News and voiced his optimism and trust in the coaching staff, saying:

“He told me it was going to be a progression, and I totally agree with him,” Hyatt said Tuesday with a smile. “I have full trust in [Daboll].”

Translatable Talent From College to the Pros

Hyatt exploded in his junior season for the Volunteers as a slot receiver who caught 67 balls for 1,267 yards but is currently in competition with Darren Waller and Darius Slayton for snaps on the outside – an area he and the Giants are exploring giving him more looks at.

“I think it goes back to who DJ’s comfortable with and what plays we’re running,” Hyatt said, referring to quarterback Daniel Jones’ chemistry with players like Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, and Parris Campbell.

All of the aforementioned receivers are veterans with years under their belt. Yet and still, Hyatt is third on the team in receiving yards despite being ninth in receptions, showing that he has the potential to make big gains.

On the bright side, Hyatt was able to find a gap in double coverage and record a massive 58-yard gain out of the gates of the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in what became the Giants’ biggest comeback in over 70 years, showing his potential.

If the Giants make something of their season, this is the play that got them going. A deep connection between Jalin Hyatt and Daniel Jones. Also, credit to Darren Waller, who occupies both safeties here.



Couldn't ask for a better call to start the second half, and Jones… pic.twitter.com/lGXJE1FPXb — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 19, 2023

The Giants Can Give Him Opportunities Ahead Vs. Tough Run Defenses

Coach Daboll is currently dealing with a Giants team that has relied much on their passing game and has a recipe for success on the ground with star running back Saquon Barkley and Jones.

However, their next three games are against teams that are stingy in allowing rushing yards per game, particularly the Seahawks who are fifth in that category. With Barkley recovering from a high ankle sprain, Daboll may call more pass plays for Jones, leaving the door open for Hyatt to see more action.

Hyatt has 13 more games to make an impact in the snaps he receives, and in the event of injury or reduced production from the wideouts in front of him, can make a name for himself in the rotation as the year progresses.