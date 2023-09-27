3 reasons the Giants’ offense could break out in Week 4

Michael Karas / USA TODAY NETWORK

In Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Giants showcased the potential of their offense, rallying to score 31 points and secure a victory. This impressive comeback leaves them at a 1-2 record for the season, avoiding a bleak 0-3 start. The Giants now look ahead to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, hoping to level their record.

Facing tough teams like the dominant Dallas Cowboys defense and the formidable San Francisco 49ers, the Giants certainly had their work cut out for them at the season’s start. After a grueling match with Arizona, the team now has the advantage of an extended 11-day rest before their Monday night clash against Seattle.

This longer rest period not only aids in player recovery from injuries but also provides ample time to craft an effective offensive strategy. As they prepare, three key factors could ignite the Giants’ offense.

Keys to a Giants Offensive Surge in Week 4:

1. Bolstering the Offensive Line

The anticipated return of both Andrew Thomas and Ben Bredeson could be the boost the Giants’ offensive line desperately needs. Their current form ranks them near the bottom in pass-blocking according to PFF, having surrendered 10 sacks and 53 pressures in just three games. This dire situation requires an immediate turnaround to allow for a more versatile offensive approach.

With the inclusion of Thomas and Bredeson, the left side becomes a fortress, offering quarterback Daniel Jones increased pocket time. This upgrade would be a welcome change after the troublesome duo of Josh Ezeudu and Shane Lemieux in the previous week.

2. Increased Opportunities for Hyatt and Slayton

Given an improved offensive line performance, receivers Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton could enjoy increased opportunities. The Giants tasted success against Arizona when they executed long throws, leading to explosive plays. The protective prowess of Thomas and Bredeson can help revive this strategy, emphasizing the significance of team synergy.

3. Beneficial Break from Tough Contests

The Giants faced a strenuous initial three weeks, playing with minimal rest, notably after a heavy Week 1 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys. With ample rest and preparation time now at their disposal, they can refine their game plan to challenge a beatable Seattle squad.

However, the Seattle Seahawks present their own challenges. The expected return of Jamal Adams and a defense boasting the 12th best pass-rush means the Giants will need their A-game.

For the Giants to truly succeed, they must demonstrate consistent energy and commitment throughout the match. Their tendency to start slow and attempt a second-half recovery is not a viable long-term strategy. From the opening to the closing whistle, the Giants need to unleash their full potential.