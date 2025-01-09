Giants have done ‘plenty of work’ on high-upside Penn State quarterback

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be picking third in the NFL Draft behind two quarterback-needy teams, meaning that they might miss out on the chance to draft their next franchise quarterback this offseason.

The Giants have done their due diligence on Drew Allar

The idea of adding a quarterback through free agency or a trade and then drafting one next offseason is becoming an increasing possibility. However, an intriguing quarterback prospect who initially intended to stay in school next season could alter his plans and enter the NFL Draft.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Giants have done extensive work on Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. Allar is currently leading his Penn State team through the College Football Playoff, with them currently slated to play in the semifinals against Notre Dame on Thursday night:

“They’ll work diligently on the quarterbacks, as they have already. They’ve had multiple live exposures for their top-end execs to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward, Georgia’s Carson Beck, Texas’s Quinn Ewers, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, and Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart (all but Nussmeier have come out), and have done plenty of work on Penn State’s Drew Allar, too,” Breer wrote.

Allar’s run through the College Football Playoff could sway his decision to stay

As previously mentioned, Allar had stated his intention to return to Penn State for the 2025 season. However, his team is approaching the National Championship, and this run through the playoff could boost any potential draft stock, which could sway Allar to enter the draft and forgo his senior season.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If he plays well in the Orange Bowl against Notre Dame and advances to the National Championship, it will be interesting to see if he reconsiders staying in college for an extra year. Allar has thrown 3,192 yards this season with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He has helped lead Penn State to key victories over SMU and Boise State, and the playoff game against Notre Dame will tell a lot about his NFL potential. If he decides to declare for the draft this year, the Giants could swoop in and grab him at pick No. 3.

The Giants need to be prepared for any scenario

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New York has done their due diligence on the top quarterbacks that have already announced their intention to enter the draft, such as Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. However, those two could be off the board by the time the Giants are on the clock, so New York has to have several backup plans in place to handle any scenario that may come about.

If Allar commits to his original intentions and remains at Penn State in 2025, the Giants will have to pivot in a different direction. They can either sign or trade for a quarterback already in the league and use the pick on Heisman winner Travis Hunter, or they can trade down from pick No. 3 and select a quarterback in the later first round, such as Jalen Milroe of Alabama.

Regardless, the Giants will have a new quarterback under center next season, and perhaps Allar will be the guy they pursue should he declare for the draft.