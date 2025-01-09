Giants boldly predicted to trade No. 3 overall pick for Vikings’ young quarterback

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Priority No. 1 for the New York Giants entering the 2025 offseason is to solve the quarterback position. The G-Men will be in search of their next franchise quarterback this offseason. However, they might need to get creative in their search with a couple of roadblocks in the way.

The Giants might miss out on the top two quarterbacks in the draft class

The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, which might place them out of range for a top quarterback. Usually, teams would be happy to be picking third, as that guarantees them a top prospect in the draft class.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

However, in the case of the Giants, third-overall is a frustrating position to be in this year with only two quarterbacks projected to be first-round draft picks (Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward) and both expected to go off the board at the top of the order. As a result, the Giants might miss out on the draft’s top-two quarterbacks and have to pivot toward a backup plan.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper thinks the Giants will trade the No. 3 pick for J.J. McCarthy

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy could be that backup plan. The 2024 first-round pick was in consideration for the Giants at No. 6 overall last offseason. Ultimately, however, the G-Men passed over McCarthy, selecting superstar receiver Malik Nabers instead.

However, this offseason, the Giants could circle back around to McCarthy as he potentially shakes free from Minnesota only one year after the Vikings made him the No. 10 overall pick in the NFL Draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper recently said on the Unsportsmanlike Radio show that he thinks the Giants will trade the No. 3 overall pick in the draft for McCarthy:

“I think it’s gonna be J.J. McCarthy,” Kiper said. “J.J. McCarthy is a year younger than Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. He’s had a year, he’s coming off the injury. But he’s a kid, if you look at his grades last year compared to the grades this year of the quarterbacks, he would be the No. 1 guy. He would be ahead of Drew Allar. He would certainly be ahead of Cam and Shedeur… The decision that the Vikings make based on how Sam Darnold plays in the playoffs will determine J.J. McCarthy’s fate.”

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Cohen inquired further, asking Kiper, “If you were the New York Giants, would you give up No. 3 in the draft for J.J. McCarthy?”

“Yes,” Kiper responded unequivocally.

Would the Giants even be interested in trading for McCarthy?

It might be difficult to justify trading a top-three pick, though, for McCarthy, who missed the entirety of his rookie season with a knee injury. Considering the Giants passed on him as their potential franchise quarterback with the sixth-overall pick in last year’s draft, they might not be willing to spend the third-overall pick to acquire him this offseason, one year removed from his contract and one significant knee injury later.

New York did do extensive research on McCarthy last offseason, though. They even had him in for a private meeting on Easter Sunday last April as they finalized their draft board for the forthcoming NFL Draft later that month. McCarthy declared for the draft last season following a 2023 season that saw him lead Michigan to a National Championship behind 2,991 passing yards, a 22-4 TD-INT ratio, and a Big Ten-leading 72.3% completion rate and 167.4 passer rating.

If the Giants do believe McCarthy would be the highest-graded prospect of this year’s class, then perhaps there is an argument to be made for trading the third-overall pick to acquire him from Minnesota. But that price tag would seem steep for a player who is a relative unknown, coming off a significant injury, and having only three seasons left on his contract after spending the first year of his rookie deal on the sideline.

McCarthy’s availability will be contingent on Sam Darnold’s postseason performance

Kiper did stress, however, that this entire scenario is contingent on how Darnold performs in the playoffs for the Vikings. He led them to a 14-3 regular-season record, but if the former Jets quarterback doesn’t carry his strong play into the postseason, Minnesota could be prompted to hold onto McCarthy for at least another season.

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

If Darnold does play well in the playoffs, though, then the Vikings could be motivated to make a trade, moving McCarthy for a valuable draft pick, and turning that pick into another impact player to build around Darnold. It might be Super Bowl or bust for Darnold, though, as Minnesota enters the postseason with high hopes and even higher expectations.

The Giants will be closely watching the Vikings this postseason as they aim to predict whether or not McCarthy will even become an option for them in the offseason.