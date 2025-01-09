The Giants could still land top quarterback in 2025 NFL Draft with a stroke of luck

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may have their sights set on Miami quarterback Cam Ward in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, but the road to landing him is anything but straightforward. With the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns holding the first two picks, the Giants are sitting at third and could still find themselves in a position to draft the dynamic playmaker if the chips fall their way.

Titans’ Uncertainty Could Shake Up the Draft

The Titans’ recent decision to fire general manager Ran Carthon could ripple through the draft order. With new management potentially prioritizing a long-term rebuild or favoring a non-quarterback at the top of the draft, Tennessee may pass on Ward despite previous reports linking them to the Miami star. This creates an opening for teams like the Giants, who could swoop in if NFL front offices don’t share the same enthusiasm for this quarterback class as the media.

While Ward has been lauded for his exceptional talent, other quarterbacks like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders have been rumored as potential fallers in the draft. If the Titans or Browns opt to address other roster needs or decide the quarterbacks aren’t worth top-two consideration, the Giants could face a franchise-defining decision.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ward’s Upside Is Intriguing

Ward is the type of quarterback who can turn chaos into brilliance. Over the past season, he threw for an eye-popping 4,313 yards with 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. His ability to extend plays and thrive off-script makes him one of the most exciting prospects in this draft class.

For a Giants team in desperate need of consistency and upside at the quarterback position, Ward could be the answer. His raw talent could reshape an offense that has struggled to find its identity.

However, selecting Ward at third overall would still carry significant risk. While his improvisational skills are a strength, questions remain about his ability to adjust to the NFL’s faster pace and more complex defenses. The Giants would have to be confident in their ability to develop him and provide the necessary support system.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Giants’ Quarterback Conundrum

If Ward is available when the Giants are on the clock, it will highlight the franchise’s pressing need for a long-term quarterback solution. While the team could theoretically opt for the best player available, passing on a high-upside quarterback like Ward would likely signal confidence in a different plan for the position, whether through free agency or a second-round gamble.

The Giants don’t have any legitimate options at quarterback under contract, so their need is well-noted. If Ward isn’t the answer, players like Justin Fields could present intriguing reclamation projects. Fields, a talented athlete with untapped potential, may be worth pursuing if the Giants feel the draft class doesn’t align with their timeline for contention.

One thing is certain: the front office is running out of time to instill confidence in managing partner John Mara, meaning a move for a high-upside passer is inevitable.

The Top of the Draft Is Unpredictable

The first five picks in this draft feel like a swirling storm of possibilities. With Tennessee in flux and Cleveland potentially sticking with their current quarterback situation (despite rumors suggesting they could draft one), the Giants could find themselves in an enviable position to secure Ward at third overall. Alternatively, they could end up pivoting to the best player available or exploring trade-back scenarios to recoup additional assets.

For now, the Giants’ path forward hinges on how the teams ahead of them approach their draft boards. Whether it’s Ward or another quarterback solution, one thing is clear: the Giants cannot afford to waste this opportunity to reshape their future at the game’s most important position. In a perfect world, Drew Allar of Penn State declares for the draft and presents another enticing option for Big Blue.