Could the Giants draft this ‘wild card’ quarterback in 2025?

Finding a franchise quarterback is easier said than done. But that is the mission that New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was tasked with this week after the team announced that it would retain him despite a failed 2024 season.

The Giants have done extensive work on Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward, the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. However, picking No. 3 overall, New York could be out of position to land one of them with both the Titans and Browns picking ahead of them and in need of a quarterback.

The Giants could pivot to take the class’s QB3, however, Sanders and Ward seem to be the only two quarterbacks projected as first-round picks. That is unless Penn State’s Drew Allar changes his mind and elects to declare early.

Drew Allar could declare and become QB3 in the 2025 NFL Draft

Despite some initial pre-draft buzz in support of Allar as a mid-round pick in this year’s draft, the Nittany Lions signal-caller reportedly informed Penn State in December of his intention to return to school for his senior year in 2025. However, a recent report indicates that he could change his mind and decide to declare for the draft with a strong finish in the College Football Playoff.

Several NFL general managers believe Allar could elect to enter this year’s draft with a strong playoff run, per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. Teams are “still heavily scouting him for the 2025 class,” Bruler added on X.

At 6-foot-5, 20 years old, and possessing a rocket arm, Allar’s potential is limitless. He has two years of starting experience at Penn State including a spectacular 2024 campaign that saw him total 3,192 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with a 67.4% completion rate and only seven interceptions. These traits could prompt NFL teams to view Allar as the potential third-best quarterback in the draft class.

Allar declaring would give the Giants another option in the first round

Allar could be the wild card that shakes up the 2025 NFL Draft. If he were to declare, Allar could potentially be viewed as a first-round prospect, giving the Giants an additional option to consider with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. While he might be considered too raw of a prospect to be a top-five pick by some, others will view Allar’s unrefined skill set as a coachable one.

His strong arm and playing style will remind NFL scouts of Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen — another quarterback who was considered too raw coming out of college. NFL teams tend to fall in love with toolsy quarterbacks who possess such high-upside traits. Giants head coach Brian Daboll could be the next to do so. After all, he was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo for the first three seasons of Allen’s career. The similarities between the two players could attract Daboll and the Giants to Allar.

Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers of the “NFL Stock Exchange” podcast describe Allar as a true “wild card.” If he declares, he could majorly shake up the first round of the draft and throw all mock draft projections into a whirl spin.

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler views Allar as a “Day 1 — Pro Bowl Caliber” prospect, describing him as a “powerful athlete with the arm talent to threaten all levels of a defense.” If he changes his mind and declares for the draft, NFL teams might share Fowler’s projection.

One way or another, the Giants need to add some talent at quarterback this offseason. Whether it be Sanders, Ward, Allar, or someone else, the position must be addressed. Why not swing for the fences if Allar declares?