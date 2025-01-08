Could this ‘wild card’ quarterback shake up the 2025 NFL Draft?

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The upcoming College Football Playoff could have a major impact on the 2025 NFL Draft. Every year standout playoff performers see their draft stock rise as a result of their strong play. Sometimes, a player’s performance in the CFP could prompt him to change his mind about that extra year of school and declare early for the NFL Draft. That could be the case for Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

Could Drew Allar declare for the NFL Draft?

Allar had some initial buzz toward the end of the college football season as an intriguing prospect who could rise up draft boards. However, despite NFL teams’ interest, Allar informed Penn State in December of his intention to return to school for his senior year in 2025, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. But more recently, the chatter around Allar has gotten a bit louder, leading some to speculate the 6-foot-5 junior could change his mind and declare early.

Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, there are several NFL general managers “who believe Allar could enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a strong playoff run.” He adds that teams are “still heavily scouting him for the 2025 class.”

No. 6 ranked Penn State is set to face No. 7 ranked Notre Dame on Thursday, January 9 in the Orange Bowl. If Allar turns in another strong performance, as he did in Penn State’s 31–14 win over No. 3 ranked Boise State last weekend, he could attract more attention from NFL teams and resultingly be persuaded to declare for the draft.

NFL teams might fall in love with Allar’s tools and traits

Few prospects will be viewed as a more moldable ball of clay than Allar. It’s rare for a 20-year-old, two-year starter with prototypical size at the sport’s most valuable position to come around. When they do, NFL teams tend to take them early in the draft. Allar possesses those traits that can’t be taught.

Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

He lit it up for Penn State this season with 3,192 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with a 67.4% completion rate and only seven interceptions. Allar has a rocket arm which allows him to make incredible throws off platform and plays exceptionally well under pressure — especially for a quarterback who is only 20 years old.

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler views Allar as a “Day 1 — Pro Bowl Caliber” prospect, describing him as a “powerful athlete with the arm talent to threaten all levels of a defense.” If he changes his mind and declares for the draft, Allar would send a tidal wave through the league.

Allar could shake up the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft if he declares

As Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers of the “NFL Stock Exchange” podcast put it, Allar is the “wild card” of the NFL Draft. If he declares, he could go as early as the top three selections, completely altering the trajectory of the first round of the draft. Or, perhaps teams still view him as too raw of a prospect to be taken inside the first round. If that’s the case, though, then Allar will likely opt to return to school.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

There are currently only two quarterbacks who are seemingly a lock to be selected in the first round of this year’s draft; Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. Allar would be an exciting third option to add to the mix for quarterback-needy franchises.

The College Football Playoff will be his chance to audition for the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants. With those three franchises picking at the top of the draft order respectively, they will certainly have their best scouts keeping a close eye on Allar and the Nittany Lions this weekend.