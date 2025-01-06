Giants announce they will retain general manager and head coach despite 3-14 season

Credit: Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are running it back. Despite a disastrous 3-14 season, the Giants released a statement on Monday morning announcing that they are retaining general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants are retaining their GM and HC

Co-owner and team president John Mara released the statement, saying that he and co-owner Steve Tisch remain confident in both Schoen and Daboll:

“Now that our season is over, we felt it necessary to make this statement,” Mara began. “Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue their respective roles with the organization. As disappointing as the results of the season have been, Steve (Tisch) and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision of our team.

“We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire.”

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Schoen and Daboll were hired in the 2022 offseason, taking over after the firings of GM Dave Gettleman and HC Joe Judge. They found immediate success in that 2022 season, going 9-7-1, clinching a playoff berth, and winning their first playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. However, things have gone downhill since then, with Schoen and Daboll’s team earning just a 9-25 record over the last two seasons.

Despite these two failed campaigns, Schoen and Daboll will have the opportunity to turn things around in 2025. It will be a do-or-die season for the regime as they narrowly escaped the hot seat this time around. Major changes will still need to be made to the rest of the organization if the Giants want to get back on the right track for the 2025 campaign.