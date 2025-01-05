Giants star rookie breaks franchise single-season receptions record

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is officially entrenched in franchise history.

Malik Nabers sets Giants’ single-season REC record

With his fourth reception in New York’s 20-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, Nabers broke Steve Smith’s record for most receptions in a single season by a Giants pass-catcher. The LSU product reached 108 receptions, which one-upped Smith’s record-setting 107 REC established in 2009. He finished the day with five receptions for 64 receiving yards, bringing his season total to 109 REC.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Nabers has been sensational all season long for New York. The 21-year-old came into Sunday’s matchup against Philadelphia with 1,140 receiving yards. He impressively reached the 1,000-yard milestone as a first-year player and has also added six touchdowns on a 64.2 percent catch rate, proving his reliable hands at his tender age.

Nabers’ near NFL single-season rookie receptions record

The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft’s feat over the former Pro Bowler in Smith is worthy of praise. But he may not stop there.

If Nabers finishes the day with more receptions than Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, he will go down as the NFL’s all-time single-season receptions leader by a rookie. Bowers will go into his Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with 108 REC on the year. Thus, Bowers would have to fail to catch a pass for Nabers to set the record, and be limited to only one grab in order for them to share the illustrious honor.

The Giants have a bright young talent in their receiving corp who they’ll hope will build off of his historic rookie season next year.