Giants officially out of running for No. 1 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

All it took was one week for the New York Giants to not only lose the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but also lose the chance to get it back.

Giants’ last win did more harm than good for the team’s future

According to SNY, the Giants’ 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, coupled with a Week 18 matchup in the AFC North that held major implications regarding the order, officially put them out of the running for the top selection in the upcoming draft:

“With the Browns’ loss to the Ravens, the Giants no longer have a chance to get the No. 1 pick,” SNY published on X on Saturday evening.

The Giants slid all the way to the fourth slot following the Colts’ win. Now that the Ravens topped the Browns, the new draft order has the Browns owning the No. 1 pick, followed by the New England Patriots (No. 2), Tennessee Titans (No. 3), and the Giants, who remain at No. 4, per Tankathon.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giants’ 1st round pick could go either way at this point

New York’s can still milk out as much as possible in their lost season from here on out with respect to their draft standing. They have one more game left on their regular season schedule against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Should they lose to the Super Bowl contenders, they’ll finish with a 3-14 record. They would need both the Patriots and Titans, who each sit at 3-13 on the campaign, to win their final contests in Week 18 in order to move up the order and lock up the No. 2 pick.

Not only so, but the Giants have five 4-12 teams in the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and Chicago Bears who could all usurp them should they lose on Sunday and the Giants win. Such a nightmarish scenario could drop New York all the way down to the No. 9 overall pick, which would be a cataclysmic drop-off in the 11th hour with a draft class featuring a pair of elite quarterback prospects at the top.

Giants could snag elite QB prospect with No. 2 overall pick

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New York has been heavily linked to Colorado’s star QB Shedeur Sanders and standout Miami QB Cam Ward. It appears that one of them will be taken with the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Giants securing the No. 2 pick would allow them to luck up on an elite talent that can help them quickly pick up the pieces from the collapse of their QB room in the second half of the campaign, highlighted by their divorce from Daniel Jones and continued losing ways with Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock under center.