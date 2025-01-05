Giants have ‘dispatched personnel’ to scout all of 2025 NFL Draft’s top quarterbacks

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are preparing to find their next franchise quarterback this offseason after putting an end to the Daniel Jones era in 2024. With no quarterbacks under contract for the upcoming 2025 season, the Giants will need to search to add talent to the position in the offseason. Their front office has cast a wide net throughout the season as they scout the top collegiate quarterbacks in preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants have reportedly scouted all of the top 2025 quarterback prospects

The Giants have been linked to the top quarterback prospects throughout the season as they are projected to have a top-five pick in the draft. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward are projected to be the top two quarterbacks in the draft class and New York has done plenty of research on each prospect.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

However, according to Paul Schwartz of The New York Post, the Giants have done research on all of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class, not just the guys at the top:

“Sure, the Giants have already spent resources to scout Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, but they have also dispatched personnel to watch Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, Carson Beck and Jaxson Dart,” Schwartz recently reported.

Big Blue’s scouting on Sanders and Ward is well-documented. They have visited Colorado and Miami practices throughout the season. General manager Joe Schoen personally attended several Colorado and Miami football games throughout the season to get a closer look at Sanders and Ward.

The Giants’ search for a rookie quarterback extends past the first round of the draft

Sanders and Ward are currently the only two quarterbacks who seem like a lock to be drafted in the first round. The next tier of quarterbacks features those aforementioned by Schwartz — Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Texas’s Quinn Ewers, Georgia’s Carson Beck, and Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart. The Giants have reportedly spent time scouting each of those prospects.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Milroe, Ewers, Beck, and Dart all have varying draft projections that place them outside of the first round of the draft. Taking a quarterback early will likely be the priority for the G-Men this offseason. However, if they perhaps sign a solid veteran quarterback in free agency, they could opt to spend their first-round pick on the best player available, subsequently drafting a more developmental rookie quarterback in the middle rounds.

Prior to their win in Week 17, Big Blue was projected to have the first-overall pick in the draft, which likely would have been spent on the class’s top quarterback prospect. However, that win sent them tumbling down the draft board. They’re now projected to pick at fourth overall, which could put them out of range for the class’s top-two quarterback prospects.

With the uncertainty of the league in mind, the Giants’ front office did its due diligence this season, spending time scouting all of the class’s top quarterback prospects. Whether they are drafting a quarterback in the first round or later, the Giants should be well-prepared to select their guy in April.