Giants could steal ‘playmaking’ quarterback in middle rounds of 2025 draft

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After winning in Week 17 and moving down the draft board, the New York Giants might have to get creative in their search for a quarterback this offseason. The Giants will likely be out of range for one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft class. However, they could still look to add a quarterback to the roster outside of the first round.

As the 2024 collegiate season comes to an end, several mid-round quarterback prospects have played well enough to boost their draft stock and put themselves on the radar of NFL teams. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is one of those intriguing prospects rising up the draft boards.

The Giants could target Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in the middle rounds

Dart doesn’t have first-round draft hype. However, he is starting to gain buzz as a high-upside mid-round projected pick. He could be selected on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, viewed as an immediate backup quarterback with developmental traits to give him a higher ceiling than most mid-round prospects.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Just prior to the final collegiate game of his career, Dart made his intentions known, officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. He then proceeded to light Duke up in that final game, throwing for 404 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 52–20 win.

The game served as a perfect ending to a solid collegiate career and an exclamation point at the end of Dart’s 2024 campaign. He finished the year with a 69.3% completion rate, 4,279 passing yards, and 29 passing touchdowns, all of which led the ACC, and only six interceptions. His 180.7 passer rating and 10.8 yards per attempt led the nation.

Despite his success this season, Dart is not viewed as a highly-coveted prospect, but rather, as an intriguing developmental player to target early in the middle rounds. The Giants might buy into Dart’s upside if they miss out on the class’s top-ranked quarterback prospects. Under the right coach and in the right situation, Dart has the tools and traits to be maximized.

Could Dart be the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft?

Dart has recently started to get more buzz as a potential “steal” in the upcoming NFL Draft. According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, one long-time NFL Scout gave Dart a glowing review:

“He’s gonna be a major steal in the draft,” Schultz says one scout told him. “Throws the ball down the field as well as anyone, which I realize is kinda this lost skill in today’s game, but that’s what makes him so interesting. Get Dart a couple speed guys and he can really hurt you.”

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department describes Dart as “a physically talented quarterback with plus-level playmaking ability.” B/R’s Dame Parson views Dart as a “High-Level Backup/Potential Starter” with a third-round draft projection.

For now, Dart is viewed as a potential big swing to take on Day 2 of the draft. But it is a long pre-draft process. It will be interesting to see where Dart’s draft stock lands by the time April rolls around. In the meantime, Dart should be in consideration for the Giants as they plan on how to address the quarterback position this offseason.