Giants have had ‘exploratory calls’ to prepare for possible firings

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Judgment Day is nearly upon the New York Giants. The Giants’ disappointing 2024-25 season will come to an end on Sunday with their Week 18 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. After that, co-owner and team president John Mara has some crucial decisions to make regarding the future of the franchise.

Giants ownership has yet to decide on the future of their regime

According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Mara’s mind is not yet made up. With one game left to play, ownership is still deciding on whether or not to clean house:

“Sources: The futures of both #Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll remain uncertain heading into Week 18. Multiple sources indicate that owner John Mara is evaluating them separately,” Schultz posted on X.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Schultz’s report is in line with what other insiders have reported in recent weeks. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini recently reported that general manager Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are “not seen as a package deal” and that each would be “evaluated on their own merits.”

The Giants have been exploring possible firing scenarios

One barrier to potential firings: the grass isn’t always greener. If not Schoen and Daboll, then who? That is something that Mara needs to consider. What options would be available to the Giants if they did decide to clean house and bring in a new front office/coaching regime?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Also according to Schultz, Mara has been making exploratory calls to determine what scenarios could whether he fires or retains his top brass:

“Exploratory calls and feelers about potential scenarios if one were retained and the other let go have happened in recent days, I’m told,” Schultz reported on X.

With neither man seemingly attached to the other, Mara could opt to fire Daboll while retaining Schoen, or vice versa. The fallout of either scenario would vastly alter the options that the Giants would have in their candidate search. Some head coaches might not want to work under Schoen. Some general managers might not want to manager Daboll. The decision to fire or retain either will narrow or widen the Giants’ potential candidate pool for GMs and HCs.

Mara is doing his due diligence by putting feelers out there and having exploratory calls. At the end of the day, he might not like his options, and could retain this current regime as a result. However, there could be a few options that catch Mara’s attention, sparking change at the top of the organization. With the NFL’s black Monday on the horizon, decisions regarding the franchise’s future are imminent.