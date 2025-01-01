Could Giants make a strong push to trade for Vikings rookie quarterback?

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be in the market for their next franchise quarterback this offseason. While they’re widely expected to target a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, perhaps they could get creative and check in on the trade market in their pursuit of a young signal-caller.

Teams are expected to call the Minnesota Vikings about J.J. McCarthy

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN Radio on X), teams will be calling the Vikings to inquire about rookie QB J.J. McCarthy this offseason. Schefter said that McCarthy would have been considered “a top if not THE top QB” if he were in the upcoming 2025 draft class.

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

McCarthy declared for the draft in 2024, to the surprise of many. The Vikings drafted him 10th overall. He wound up missing the entirety of his rookie season, however, due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has had a career year, leading Minnesota to a playoff berth. With Darnold seemingly set to be extended as the Vikings’ franchise quarterback, teams will be interested in gauging Minnesota’s interest in making McCarthy available for trade.

Could the Giants attempt to trade for McCarthy?

The Giants could be among the teams that express interest in McCarthy this offseason. They have a clear need for a quarterback and McCarthy, relative to the talent of the 2025 draft class, could be among the best young players on the market. If the Giants feel as though McCarthy is a better prospect than those of the upcoming draft class, they could opt to trade for him, rather than spend a first-round pick on the position.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

McCarthy was the fifth quarterback off the board in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Michigan product won the National Championship in 2023 behind 2,991 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. At 21 years old, McCarthy will be younger than most of the rookies in the upcoming draft class.

Trading for McCarthy would cost the Giants a draft pick, however, it would likely be a day-two draft pick. In this scenario, they could add McCarthy, then select a premium talent at another position of need in the first round of the NFL Draft.

A potential trade for McCarthy is of course contingent on the Vikings’ willingness to trade him away, and their potential price tag. But with the Giants now projected to pick fourth or later in April’s draft, McCarthy could be an intriguing option to consider acquiring.