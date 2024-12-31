Giants solved long-term position of need in lost season

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants have had a season filled with losses and poor play from a number of positions, but they may have found a solution in an area that has given them a great deal of trouble in years past.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette has been outstanding for the Giants this season

Kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette was awarded NFC Special Teams Player of The Week for his 100-yard kick return touchdown that opened the second half against the Colts on Sunday. The touchdown gave the Giants a 28-13 lead, en route to a 45-33 victory and their first home win of the season.

Smith-Marsette became the first Giant to score a touchdown on a kickoff since Dwayne Harris in 2015, and it seems like New York has finally found a steady option at the position for the long haul.

Gunner Olszewski was supposed to be the team’s main kick returner entering this season, but a groin injury completely derailed his season. The Giants brought in Smith-Marsette in early September on a one-year contract, and he has been a revelation for them this season.

He has returned 11 kickoffs for 381 yards including the 100-yard touchdown. His average of 34.6 yards per kickoff return is a career-high, and he has also been impactful in punt returns with 202 yards on 27 returns.

The Giants finally have a special teams solution

One of the Giants’ biggest problems last season was special teams. They never had a consistent returner, as Eric Gray, Darius Slayton, and Adoree’ Jackson all saw time as a returner before they signed Olszewski late last season.

Smith-Marsette has helped the Giants’ special teams unit massively improve, and he should be re-signed by New York in the offseason to be their main kick returner. The Giants have had way too many problems in other areas that they cannot afford to revert back to having special teams problems on top of it.

With just one game left in the season, Smith-Marsette has made his mark as a strong kick returner. His last game of the season will be this upcoming Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.