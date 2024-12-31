Giants miss out on QB, take elite Michigan cornerback in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ recent win over the Indianapolis Colts was exciting for the players, but frustrating for many of the fans. The Giants’ win dropped them to No. 4 in the 2025 NFL Draft order, likely putting them out of range of the class’s top quarterback prospects. While New York still has an outside chance of landing a quarterback, or they could trade up to draft one, they could also pivot to address another major position of need with their first-round pick.

The Giants could address cornerback in the first round

If the Giants are out of range to draft a quarterback, perhaps they could sign one in free agency and use their first-round pick to address another major position of need. Among Big Blue’s biggest weaknesses is the cornerback position. Former 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks has struggled to establish himself as a quality starter and opposite him has been a bit of a revolving door. Thankfully, there are some premier cornerback talents in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants select Michigan CB Will Johnson in latest mock draft

In the latest mock draft on The Draft Network from Justin Melo, the Giants took Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the fourth-overall pick in the draft:

“Beating the Colts put the Giants in an extremely tough spot,” Melo explained. “Will they try to leapfrog the QB-needy Titans and Browns? If not, they won’t be drafting a WR or EDGE in this spot. Will Johnson is among the best prospects in the draft, and he’d join an ascending secondary alongside Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips, and Tyler Nubin.”

Johnson is the second cornerback off the board in this scenario following Colorado’s CB/WR Travis Hunter who went No. 1 overall to the New England Patriots. Johnson is widely considered to be the next-best cornerback in the draft class.

Drafting Johnson would address a major need for the Giants

Pro Football Focus has Johnson ranked as the No. 2 cornerback prospect in the class and their No. 6 overall prospect on their top 250 Big Board. PFF lists Johnson’s change of direction ability, ability to shadow-cover WR1s, and versatility to align on either boundary or in the slot as some of his top strengths.

Johnson is listed at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, making him a physical cornerback with prototypical size for the position. The 21-year-old played in only six games this season as he battled injuries but still totaled 14 combined tackles, three pass defenses, and two interceptions, including a nation-leading two pick-sixes and a Big Ten-leading 128 interception return yards.

Drafting Johnson would give the G-Men another quality young talent in the secondary. His ability to align in several different locations makes him a valuable player to mix and match up against teams’ opposing wide receivers. Drafting a quarterback is priority No. 1 for the Giants, but Johnson would be a solid consolation prize if all else fails.