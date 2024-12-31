Giants want to ‘stay the course’ with floundering head coach and general manager

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ 2024 has been nothing short of disastrous. They have a 3-13 record entering the final week of the regular season, which has led many to believe that head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen could be on their way out in the offseason.

The Giants have to decide whether to keep Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll

However, there are some in the industry who believe that the two should remain in their positions to have another chance to field a competitive roster in 2025. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggested that they will be evaluated separately and not by association with one another:

“New York Giants owner John Mara really wants to stay the course with GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, but he’s also realistic about where the team is. There’s a lot from how the season has gone that’s tough to reckon with, and Mara will sit down with both guys soon to hear out their plan going forward and make a decision from there. That said, Schoen and Daboll aren’t tied together, and there’s been at least some buzz that Schoen could be safer than Daboll. Either way, the two will be evaluated separately,” Breer wrote.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants will have crucial decisions to make during the offseason, particularly during the draft. After defeating the Colts on Sunday, the Giants fell from having the first overall pick to the fourth. The Titans and Browns are ahead of them on the draft board, and both teams need a quarterback, so the Giants may have to trade with one of them to draft one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

Schoen’s draft success could entice the organization to keep him

There has been buzz about whether or not Schoen deserves to stay and have the opportunity to make the Giants’ draft selections. Last year, he avoided trading up to potentially draft a quarterback and took wide receiver Malik Nabers sixth overall.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schoen’s rookie class that he selected has made a strong impact in 2024, which could entice owner John Mara to keep Schoen around for this upcoming draft. However, the overall product on the field has been abysmal, which must be taken into consideration when evaluating Schoen’s performance as general manager.

New York has had a quarterback dilemma all season, which has been a huge part of their struggles. Daniel Jones went 2-8 in 10 starts before being released and Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito have each gotten starts since then, where the team is currently 1-5 in that span.

Brian Daboll and the players are not on the same page

The benching and subsequent release of Jones was very unpopular in the locker room, and the on-field performance would suggest that Daboll and the players are not on the same page.

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Additionally, Daboll took over the play-calling duties this season and it has not panned out as hoped. The Giants average the second-fewest points per game this season with 16.3, a figure that was inflated by their 45-point outburst against the Colts in Week 17.

Nevertheless, the Giants have a lot of work to do during the offseason, and it starts with deciding if Schoen and/or Daboll are the right guys in their respective positions. The team could look a lot different next season for better or worse.