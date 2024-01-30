Giants getting exclusive look at top quarterback prospects at the Senior Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Reesee’s Senior Bowl takes place this week and the New York Giants will have an exclusive opportunity to scout some of the event’s top prospects. Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney will serve as the National Team’s offensive coordinator for the week, giving him an up-close and personal look at two of the draft class’s top quarterback prospects.

Giants will get an exclusive chance to scout top quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl

As the National Team’s offensive coordinator, Tierney will be coaching quarterbacks Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington). Both Nix and Penix are considered potential first-round or second-round draft picks in this class.

As former New York Jets scout Dan Kelly explained in a recent interview with Fireside Giants, the Senior Bowl is an important component of the pre-draft process because it allows coaches to examine how players behave on the sideline, take to coaching, and interact with their coaches. Tierney will get an even closer look at these behaviors as Penix and Nix’s coordinator this week.

Nix is a prospect that some analysts believe could be a top-25 selection in the draft. Yet, others view him as a third-round pick. How he performs in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl will be crucial. If he makes a good impression on teams and coaches, like Tierney, Nix could boost his draft stock and secure a first-round grade.

The story is similar for Penix. He totaled over 17,000 passing yards during his collegiate career and was once considered a top-10 draft pick. But now he “isn’t considered a lock for the top 50,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler reports. Penix’s performance at the Senior Bowl could be his chance to secure a top 50 grade from teams.

While drafting a quarterback isn’t a guarantee for the Giants, insiders believe they are heavily considering the option this offseason. But picking sixth overall, the top quarterback prospects might all be off the board by the time the Giants are on the clock in the first round. In that case, they could pivot toward targeting a quarterback, like Nix or Penix, in the second round of the draft. Their time scouting these prospects at the Senior Bowl will prove valuable come April.