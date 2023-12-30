Giants top QB target rising out of reach in 2024 NFL Draft stock

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants could be in the market for a quarterback this offseason as they will likely hold a top-five pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. This year’s draft class is loaded with quarterback talent as potentially five prospects at the position could be selected in the first round. But one fan-favorite target might be rising too far out of reach for the Giants to draft.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is beginning to climb up draft boards. He’s been frequently selected by the Giants in mock drafts between the fifth to ninth overall picks, but recent developments suggest Daniels could be selected much earlier.

Jayden Daniels is rising up draft boards in the NFL

Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer shared new information on Daniels that indicates the Heisman-winning quarterback could be shooting up the draft boards.

“It might be going in the opposite direction,” one AFC exec told Breer. “Jayden is pulling away from Drake for me. … He makes every throw, his deep accuracy is rare, he’s explosive as a runner but is a pocket passer. It’s like [Deshaun Watson].”

Daniels could wind up as one of the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class, which would position him to be a top-two pick in the draft. This might put him out of arm’s reach for the Giants who are likely to be picking somewhere from the fourth-overall pick or later.

What could Daniels bring to the Giants?

Landing Daniels could be a franchise-altering move for the Giants. Drafting Daniels would likely spell the end of Daniel Jones’ time as the G-Men’s starting quarterback, paving the way for Daniels to become the new face of the franchise.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy this year following a historic senior season at LSU. He compiled 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns through the air while also adding an additional 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Daniels is an elite dual-threat quarterback prospect who could be a game-changer with proper coaching and development at the next level.

Another strength of Daniels that might attract Big Blue is his ball security. He threw just four interceptions all season while leading the Tigers to an impressive 9-3 record.

There is still plenty of time before the NFL Draft rolls around in April. But with the Reesee’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine coming up, Daniels has a number of opportunities to boost his draft stock. If excitement continues to build around Daniels, the Giants might find themselves too far out of reach to draft the Heisman Trophy winner.