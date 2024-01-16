Giants coaches will get exclusive look at top NFL Draft prospects during Senior Bowl

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ coaches will be getting an exclusive, early look at some of the upcoming NFL Draft class’s top prospects this February.

The 2024 Reesee’s Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 3 with a week of practices leading up to the big game. This year, the Giants will get an exclusive look at the top prospects in Mobile, Alabama with a few of their coaches on the Senior Bowl staff.

Giants to have coaches on 2024 Reesee’s Senior Bowl staff

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy shared on social media this week that he has “spoken to [Giants general manager Joe] Schoen and [head coach Brian] Daboll about their guys” and that they will have coaches on the Senior Bowl staff.

We'll have collective staffs from non-playoff and Wild Card weekend losing staffs. Have spoken to Schoen and Daboll about their guys. Giants will have coaches on our staff. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 15, 2024

The Senior Bowl coaching staff will be comprised of “collective staffs from non-playoff and Wild Card weekend losing staffs” this year, rather than just the staffs of the top two draft picks as usual.

This will give the Giants’ coaches an exclusive early opportunity to meet and get to know some of the draft class’s top prospects. With a crucial 2024 NFL Draft forthcoming, this early access to the top prospects will be an advantage that Big Blue’s front office should be eager to take advantage of.

Top prospects for the Giants to scout at the Senior Bowl

While the 2024 Senior Bowl’s roster is still not set, the list of accepted invites already features a number of notable names.

The Giants are widely expected to target a quarterback prospect early in this year’s draft. At the Senior Bowl, they will have an opportunity to scout and meet with Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., Oregon QB Bo Nix, Tennessee QB Joe Milton III, and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler among others. There is still time for other prospects, like LSU QB Jayden Daniels to accept an invitation, too.

Other projected first-round picks who will be at the Senior Bowl include UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu, Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell, Arizona OT Jordan Morgan, and Minnesota S Tyler Nubin, among others.

Many Senior Bowl standouts end up being drafted in the middle rounds and developing into solid talents at the next level, like Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua. Some of the mid-round prospects the Giants can scout at the Senior Bowl this year include Kansas State iOL Cooper Beebe, Texas iDL T’Vondre Sweat, and UNC WR Tez Walker, among others.

The Giants will want to make the most of this opportunity to meet, scout, and coach prospects at the Senior Bowl. A well of talent exists in Mobile, Alabama every year with Senior Bowl standouts consistently rising to the forefront of the NFL. With Giants coaches involved in the process this year, Big Blue should gain some valuable insight on this draft’s top prospects.