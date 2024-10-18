Giants’ defense primed for another strong performance against Eagles

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants‘ defense has emerged as one of the NFL’s best units over the first six weeks of the 2024 season, and they look set for another successful outing against a Philadelphia Eagles offense that has been far from explosive.

The Giants have been on a tear defensively, allowing no more than 21 points in each of their last five games. Last week, they stifled the Cincinnati Bengals’ high-powered attack, holding them to just 17 points, 11 below their season average. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ offense has failed to live up to expectations, leaving New York poised to capitalize on their ongoing struggles.

Eagles’ Offensive Struggles Under Kellen Moore

Philadelphia’s offense has been underwhelming. When the Eagles hired Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator, the expectation was that his creative play-calling would revitalize the unit and elevate quarterback Jalen Hurts’ game. However, Moore’s impact hasn’t been as transformative as many hoped.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The offense remains stagnant, as exemplified by right tackle Lane Johnson’s blunt assessment:

“We’re a constipated offense. That’s what it f—ing feels like.”

Their performance in the 20-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns was emblematic of their issues. Despite coming off a bye week fully healthy and facing an injury-riddled opponent, the Eagles could not take control of the game.

The Giants have to contain Barkley

A significant part of the Eagles’ woes has been their inconsistent rushing attack. Former Giants star Saquon Barkley, who joined Philadelphia in the offseason, had his worst performance of the season last week, managing just 47 yards on 18 carries, averaging 2.6 yards per carry.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While Barkley has still been a bright spot with 482 rushing yards, 92 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns on the season, the Eagles have not been able to fully utilize his explosiveness. If the Giants can replicate the Browns’ strategy and bottle up Barkley, it will be difficult for Philadelphia to find an offensive rhythm.

New York’s defense does have some vulnerabilities in the ground game, ranking 15th in rushing yards allowed and 31st in yards per carry given up at 5.2 yards. However, the unit excels in limiting big plays, ranking 10th in expected points added (EPA) per rush. Stopping Barkley and preventing explosive gains will be key to their success.

The Giants’ strength lies in their pass rush

Big Blue’s pass rush has been relentless, leading the league with 26 sacks and generating pressure on 14.1% of opposing pass plays.

This week’s matchup bodes well for the G-Men, as the Eagles’ offensive line ranks 22nd in the NFL in sack rate, allowing Jalen Hurts to be taken down on 8.9% of his dropbacks. Much of this is due to Hurts holding onto the ball too long, and with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Philadelphia’s pass protection issues could be further exposed.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Backup swing tackle Fred Johnson is set to start in place of Mailata, setting up a crucial matchup against edge rusher Brian Burns. If the Pro Bowler can consistently get pressure off the edge, it could be a long day for the Eagles offense.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is enjoying a standout season, tallying seven sacks and 11 quarterback hits through the first six weeks. He’s been a disruptive force in the middle, and his presence could be a nightmare for an Eagles interior line that struggled to contain the Browns’ Dalvin Tomlinson—a player not nearly as dominant as Lawrence. Expect the Giants to target this potential weakness and make life difficult for Hurts in the pocket.

The Eagles’ passing attack on the perimeter could be more potent with the return of wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Giants’ pass defense, which ranks 12th in yards allowed but 20th in EPA per pass, will be tested. However, the consistent pressure from their front seven could make it difficult for Hurts to find a rhythm, especially if the Eagles’ offensive line continues to struggle.