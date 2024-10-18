Giants could have two legends inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025

Credit: NorthJersey.com-Imagn Images

New York Giants legend and former quarterback Eli Manning became a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month. Now the legendary head coach he played for most of his career under could soon join him in being enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Giants’ legendary head coach Tom Coughlin eligible for 2025 Hall of Fame

Credit: Northjersey.com-Imagn Images

According to Giants.com’s Michael Eisen, former head coach Tom Coughlin was named one of 12 former coaches eligible for the Hall of Fame. Coughlin coached New York from 2004-15 and won two Super Bowls.

Coughlin’s coaching career is one of the most decorated in the sport. Along with the two Giants’ Super Bowl victories, he was named Coach of The Year in 1996 as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and led them to the AFC Championship Game.

Coughlin is also one of 14 head coaches with multiple Super Bowl victories. He and fellow former Giants head coach Bill Parcells have each won two Super Bowls, establishing themselves as the greatest head coaches in the history of the franchise.

Coughlin is one of the most successful coaches in league history

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before becoming a head coach, Coughlin also won Super Bowl XXV with the Giants as their wide receivers coach. He has a lifetime head coaching record of 170-150, with a postseason record of 12-7. With New York, his head coaching record in the regular season was 102-90, with all eight playoff victories coming in the two Super Bowl-winning seasons.

With Manning almost certainly on his way to becoming a Hall of Famer, Coughlin could join him as the second former Giants legend to be named to the Hall of Fame. The two are some of the most iconic members of the organization in the franchise’s history, and their accomplishments should be properly rewarded with Hall of Fame recognition.