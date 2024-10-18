Giants sign veteran offensive tackle in wake of Andrew Thomas injury

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a roster move ahead of their Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as they signed veteran offensive tackle Chris Hubbard off of the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com.

Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The move comes following the season-ending injury to All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas, who suffered a foot injury in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals that later was revealed to require surgery. The Giants had the luxury of their entire starting offensive line remaining healthy through the first six weeks of the season, but now they will have to replace the production their best offensive lineman gave them.

Hubbard, 33, has played in the NFL for nine seasons but has been mostly a backup since 2019. Since the 2021 season, he has appeared in 14 games, all with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.

Hubbard could see plenty of reps with the Giants

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite being on the 49ers practice squad this season, he has yet to appear in an NFL game. It is still unclear what role the Giants will use him, but, likely, he will at least be in consideration for the starting left tackle job along with Joshua Ezeudu and Evan Neal.

For his career, Hubbard has played in 2,378 pass-blocking snaps and has allowed 21 sacks and 18 quarterback hits, with 17 penalties committed. Last season with the Titans, Hubbard allowed 18 total pressures and four sacks but did not commit a penalty in nine games, good enough for an overall PFF grade of 68.2.