Giants’ star defender wages ‘war’ on Saquon Barkley’s return to MetLife

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants may have lost starting left tackle Andrew Thomas for the rest of the season, but they are not backing down from a fight, especially with a divisional showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles looming. The return of former Giant Saquon Barkley to MetLife Stadium only adds to the drama.

Saquon Barkley’s Return and Giants Fans’ Reaction

Saquon Barkley might not be expecting boos from Giants fans, but he’s likely to hear some as he returns wearing the Eagles’ green.

After all, he signed with a division rival, a move that didn’t sit well with the Giants’ faithful. The Giants’ front office made a tough decision not to offer Barkley a long-term deal, and so far, they’ve seen tremendous value from rookie running back Tyrone Tracy. Tracy has delivered consecutive games with over 100 all-purpose yards, justifying the team’s decision to move on from Barkley.

Credit: Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dexter Lawrence on Barkley’s Return

On Thursday, Giants’ defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence shared his thoughts on Barkley’s return, acknowledging the impact Barkley had during his time with the Giants while also making it clear that Sunday’s matchup will be anything but friendly.

“I appreciate what he did for this organization and who he was as a teammate and a person to me, most importantly. But Sunday is war, and he knows that,” Lawrence said.

Barkley’s Impact on the Eagles

Barkley is enjoying a bounce-back season at 27 years old, having posted 482 rushing yards, 92 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns so far. He’s been a key component for the Eagles over the first six weeks of the season. However, Philadelphia is sitting at just 3-2, a record that suggests they haven’t been elite by any means, even with Barkley’s presence.

In fact, Barkley’s addition hasn’t dramatically improved the Eagles’ performance. His high price tag may have even limited their ability to strengthen other areas of the roster during free agency.

Giants’ Struggles and Quarterback Dilemma

The Giants, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult position, sitting dead last in the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders lead the division with a 4-2 record. The Giants’ struggles underscore the impact a star quarterback can make, and their own quarterback situation is under scrutiny.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones remains the starting quarterback, but the team appears to be moving toward a future without him. Whether the Giants decide to part ways after the 2024 season or bench him in the coming weeks to avoid triggering his injury clause, Jones’ time as the franchise’s quarterback may be nearing an end if the losses continue to pile up.

Looking Ahead: A Season on the Brink

If the Giants drop their third consecutive divisional game this season, it could mark the point where the team begins to shift its focus to the future. A loss on Sunday would all but confirm that the Giants’ season is a failure, forcing the organization to start planning for long-term success rather than clinging to hope in what may be a lost year.