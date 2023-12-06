Giants’ Daniel Jones aiming to return by start of training camp

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has set himself a timetable to return from his torn ACL, aiming to get back on the field by the start of training camp.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that Jones was at the USA Football Heart of a Giant presentation on Wednesday, where the quarterback stated that he only needed surgery on the ACL, and suffered no damage to other parts of his knee.

“It’s definitely the goal to get back by training camp,” said Jones via Raanan.

2023 was not the season Daniel Jones expected to have

The first season under a lucrative four-year/$160 million contract extension did not go as planned for Jones. Along with struggling quarterback play, Jones suffered a neck injury that kept him out of action for three games before tearing his ACL not even a half into his first game back.

On the season, he threw just two touchdown passes and his six interceptions were more than he had all of last season.

Tommy DeVito has shined as his replacement

Jones’ temporary replacement, Tommy DeVito, has been a pleasant surprise for the Giants in Jones’ absence. DeVito has thrown seven touchdown passes this season and boasts a 102.7 passer rating over his last three starts.

His valiant efforts were rewarded with the opportunity to stay as the starting quarterback for their upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Packers, despite backup Tyrod Taylor returning from a rib injury.

Will the Giants roll with Jones or draft a quarterback next season?

There is still an ounce of uncertainty surrounding the future of the Giants’ quarterback position thanks in large part to Jones’ injury, as there is still a possibility that New York could have a top-three pick in next year’s draft, where standout quarterback prospects like USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye could become available.

Nevertheless, it is good to see Jones begin his recovery as he looks to return to the field in time for Week 1 next season.

