Giants name Tommy DeVito as starting quarterback for Monday against Packers

The New York Giants have settled the quarterback controversy before it could really begin, as head coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday that Tommy DeVito will start their Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

This news comes as backup Tyrod Taylor was set to return to practice and come off the injured reserve after missing the last four games with a rib injury, leading to questions arising as to who was going to start under center going forward. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Taylor will likely be DeVito’s backup on Monday.

Tommy DeVito has earned his starting gig

“Just thought Tommy earned it,” said Daboll via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

DeVito has impressed the Giants’ brass in the past few weeks, including two consecutive victories against the Commanders and Patriots. In those two games, he has thrown a total of four passing touchdowns with no interceptions, good for a 121.1 passer rating, which is the third highest in the NFL.

“Tommy’s done a good job, he’s improved each of the games he’s played,” said Daboll via The New York Post. “Thought he’s played well the last two games, made good decisions, was accurate with the football, earned the right to play.”

The Giants and their fans have rallied behind the undrafted rookie out of New Jersey, who was subject to the starting quarterback position after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn ACL and Taylor’s aforementioned ailment left him as the only healthy QB on the active roster. Since then, DeVito has delivered in the face of adversity.

The Giants need DeVito to continue to play well

Evidently, the Giants have put their trust in DeVito to continue to yield positive results on the field, but he will be in for a big test on Monday, going up against a Packers team fresh off of an upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to put them in the playoff picture.

While DeVito may have earned his spot for now, he will need to continue to play well in order to remain as the starter for the rest of the season. However, it is certainly a positive sign to see him trend in the right direction in terms of his development.

