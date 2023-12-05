Can the Giants pull off a trade for Bears QB Justin Fields?

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have slipped in the 2024 NFL Draft order while the Chicago Bears have ascended, and there is an interesting mock trade that would gift the Giants with Bears quarterback Justin Fields should Chicago win the top overall selection.

Giants Swap Draft Capital For Fields in Latest Mock Trade

Doug Rush of Gmenhq.com proposed that the Giants offer the Bears a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for Fields should the Bears luck up and earn the right to take a top QB prospect along the lines of USC’s Caleb Williams.

Rush formulated his mock trade-off of reports from TheDraftScout, relaying this report about the Bears’ mindset as the Draft draws closer:

“From TheDraftScout and their recent mock draft for the 2024 NFL Draft, here’s where a possible idea could come from,” Rush prefaced. “’What we’re hearing is that if the Bears land the No. 1 pick, the selection will be Caleb Williams and (Justin) Fields will be traded for a mid-round pick to a team that misses out on quarterbacks in free agency and the early portion of the draft.’”

The Giants needing a quarterback depends on how the glass is viewed. With a glass-half-full perspective, the Giants have a starting quarterback in Daniel Jones who has proven he can lead the team to a winning record and the playoffs. Though he cratered in 2023 due to injuries and poor ball security, the G-Men still have a promising talent under center that can bounce back in 2024.

Behind him, Tyrod Taylor has proven himself to be a reliable backup in the NFL, and rookie Tommy DeVito has overcome growing pains and in the process, led the Giants to their most successful stretch since Taylor went down. He won the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week Award for leading Big Blue to a Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders where he completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 246 passing yards.

Would Acquiring Justin Fields Spell the End for Daniel Jones in New York?

All three Giants quarterbacks are mobile and have the ability to scramble out of the pocket and make plays. The same can be said for Fields, though the second-year quarterback brings a solid arm to the field. However, Fields has yet to throw for 3,000 yards in his two full seasons as a pro, which could be a concern for a Giants team that is dead last in yards in 2023.

Fields still has time to mature as a quarterback, which the Giants could take a chance on in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Bringing Fields into the equation would give the Giants flexibility to move Jones and bring in reinforcements in other areas of the offense.