Giants are ready for 3rd-round draft pick to make an impact out of the gates

The New York Giants have high expectations for their 2024 third-round draft pick Andru Phillips, and the incoming rookie cornerback out of Kentucky is ready to do what it takes to deliver on those hopes. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants are exploring playing Phillips at either the inside or outside slots at corner.

The Giants have Deonte Banks locked in as one of their outside CBs. Phillips will have the opportunity to contend for the other with his main competition on the roster being Cor’Dale Flott, or make his bones as the team’s defensive back in the slot.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll both expressed confidence in Phillips, and that the battle will boil down to those two. However, Tre Hawkins III and Nick McCloud are both options to contend as well. Their secondary saw a significant shift in the offseason, and the Giants have done their part to fortify it in this year’s draft.

Phillips is ready to learn from talented veteran DBs on the Giants’ roster

Wherever Phillips lands is up to the coaching staff, but his mind is set on taking in everything that he can from the veteran talent he’ll be teaming up with in New York’s secondary, per Schwartz:

“They are ballers,’’ Phillips said. “I’m coming into a room with guys that are established, and they know what they are doing. They are so good. I’m just going to try to take a backseat and learn from them for a lot of things. They have been high picks or established in the league. I’m going to take tips, but I’m excited to join a room like this.’’

How Phillips can be most effective from Week 1 onward for the Giants

The No. 70 overall pick did not collect an interception in his four-year collegiate career, but was a very good tackler, bringing down 78 total tackles in his junior and senior seasons combined.

Phillips can help a Giants secondary improve upon the 51.5% receiving first down percentage they averaged in 2023, containing opposing slot receivers looked for in first down situations or dynamic receivers looking to make plays down the field.

Judging from his words, the 22-year-old is ready to learn and show his stuff in training camp. Judging from the coaching staff and management’s words, he’ll find ample playing time in 2024. He’ll just have to make good on the many opportunities he’s slated for.