Giants add cornerback talent in third round with Kentucky’s Andru Phillips

The New York Giants are adding more talent to their secondary, selecting Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips with the No. 70 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Phillips is the second defensive back the Giants have taken in this draft, having selected safety Tyler Nubin one round earlier. Phillips will enter the Giants’ defensive lineup with an opportunity to compete for a starting job as a rookie.

Giants draft potential starting cornerback Andru Phillips in Round 3

Phillips is a versatile cornerback with the ability to play both outside and in the slot as a nickel cornerback. He is a physical defensive back who plays with aggression against the run. According to Pro Football Focus, Phillips posted a career-best 23 defensive stops in 2023, which ranked first among SEC cornerbacks.

In 2023, Phillips started 12 games for the Kentucky Wildcats, totaling 47 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. He stands in at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, and is viewed as a high-character prospect.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that he had several scouts tell him Phillips was “one of the best interviews they conducted pre-draft.” He described him as a “very heady player.”

The Giants were one of the teams that had Phillips in for a pre-draft visit. He must have impressed them, as they resultingly took Phillips with their lone third-round selection. Phillips will compete with the likes of Tre Hawkins III and Nick McCloud for the Giants’ starting cornerback spot opposite Deonte Banks.