Giants are sticking with Tommy DeVito as starting QB after bye

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are sticking with Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback after the bye week. Despite Tyrod Taylor making his return to the practice field this week, head coach Brian Daboll is planning on rolling with DeVito on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

Giants sticking with Tommy DeVito as starting QB

When asked about the team’s decision at quarterback, Daboll finally gave reporters a definitive answer and declared DeVito the starter in Week 14.

“Just thought Tommy earned it,” Daboll said, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Taylor will serve as the backup if he is healthy enough to suit up at the end of the week.

Devito will now prepare to face a red-hot Green Bay Packers team that just beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The Packers are fighting for playoff contention, giving them added motivation in this upcoming matchup with Big Blue.

DeVito will be looking to extend the Giants’ winning streak to three games after beating the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots in back-to-back weeks before the bye. DeVito is 2-1 in his three starts with 523 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.

New York simultaneously holds a top-ten draft pick while being positioned just two games out of the seventh seed in the NFC. Still fighting for a slim chance at a playoff berth, the Giants need to pick up a win on Monday night to keep their pipe dream alive. If not, the focus for many fans will shift back toward the offseason as they eagerly await the 2024 NFL Draft.