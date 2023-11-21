Giants currently own No. 5 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft after win over Commanders

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

With a 31–19 win over the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants improved to 3-8 but dropped down in the 2024 NFL Draft order, currently owning the No. 5 overall pick in accordance with their record.

Giants Slipping Further Away From Chance to Draft Top-2 QBs

The Giants have eyes on USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye as viable quarterback options to select in the first round, but both talented passers are projected to go in the top three, diminishing the Giants’ chances of landing one or the other as it stands.

Ahead of the Giants are the Chicago Bears (No. 1 and No. 4), Arizona Cardinals (No. 2), and New England Patriots (No. 3). The Giants play their next two games against sub-.500 teams, which increases the likelihood of them adding another win to their record.

Giants’ Schedule Could Lead to More Wins & More Descent in the Draft Order

First, they will see the Patriots (2-8) this Sunday, Nov. 26, before taking on the Green Bay Packers (4-6) a week after that. A win over New England will improve New York to 4-8 and threaten to drop them to No. 7 overall behind the Tennessee Titans (3-7) and Commanders (4-7), depending on how both teams perform in Week 12.

Conversely, should the Giants lose to the Patriots, they’ll leapfrog the Bill Belichick-led franchise and potentially re-enter the top three. Their last four games will be played against the New Orleans Saints (5-5), Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in Weeks 15 and 17, and Los Angeles Rams (4-6).