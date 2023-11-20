Giants have two cornerstone pass-rusher making a huge impact

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants got massive contributions from their defense Sunday in their 31–19 victory over the Washington Commanders, with pass-rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence leading the charge.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is having a breakout season

Thibodeaux was everywhere on Sunday, with two sacks and two tackles for losses along with three QB hurries. He now has 10.5 sacks on the season, which is the most for a player under a Wink Martindale defense in a single season.

“You work your whole life to be in the NFL, you work every day in the NFL to get sacks,” said Thibodeaux via The New York Post. “That’s why they drafted me. So being able to deliver for my team and get a win, there’s no better feeling in the NFL.”

Thibodeaux’s second season in the NFL can be classified as a breakout one. Despite a slow start to the season in which he used more often in pass coverage, the fifth overall draft pick from the 2022 draft has officially arrived, and all signs are pointing to more growth ahead for him.

Dexter Lawrence continues to dominate

Lawrence added a sack and two pass deflections in the victory. The pair were a driving force behind the Giants’ six takeaways in the win, and their intense pressure on Washington’s offensive line forced three Sam Howell interceptions.

The Giants’ defense is building something special

The defense has been one of the very few bright spots for the Giants this season. At 3-8, the outlook has shifted towards next season, but seeing the young guys on the defensive side contribute to winning football is a breath of fresh air, and leaves a glimmer of hope that the future seasons could be better.

