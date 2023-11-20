Giants safety turned in crucial performance amidst controversial season

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney made headlines for comments targeting the coaching staff, which left defensive coordinator Wink Martindale “hurt.” This week, the safety delivered a solid performance in their gutsy 31-19 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Xavier McKinney stands out in Week 11

McKinney recorded a team-high eight solo tackles and added four assists to his tally, and also recovered a fumble forced by cornerback Cor’Dale Flott as the team had three takeaways. It was a performance that he desperately needed in a season that has been nothing short of a mess for both him and the Giants.

Should the Giants extend McKinney?

Before the season, the Giants were hesitant to give McKinney, who is also a team captain, a long-term extension. With the team currently 3-8 and prepared to restart their rebuilding phase, whether or not the team should bring him back has been a topic of discussion.

While McKinney has shown flashes of serious potential on the field throughout his career, some off-field issues have made the impending decision more difficult.

His aforementioned negative comments towards the coaches as well as an ATV accident that left him with a broken hand last season have ruffled some feathers in the locker room. If McKinney wants to rebuild his relationship with the team brass, he is going to have to display positive results on the field.

The Giants head back home this week for a Week 12 matchup against the New England Patriots, where McKinney will look to build off of this solid performance.

