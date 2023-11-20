Giants: Bobby Okereke praises ‘dynamic’ Tommy DeVito after rivalry win

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants were rolling on both sides of the ball in their Week 11 win over the Washington Commanders. The defense forced six turnovers out of the Commanders and the offense consistently capitalized on the extra opportunities as QB Tommy DeVito led the Giants to their third win of the season.

LB Bobby Okereke praises Tommy Devito and the Giants’ offense

Following the big win, LB Bobby Okereke praised DeVito as a “dynamic” player and expressed his appreciation for the offense’s rewarding performance.

“I thought in the first quarter he came out and was pretty dynamic in the passing game, and that really sparked everything,” Okereke said. “Defensively, we felt confident going out there knowing that the offense was going to strike back if they struck us. It was just great complimentary football all the way around.”

DeVito delivered in Week 11 and led the offense to an exceptional performance against the Commanders. Head coach Brian Daboll also praised his quarterback, calling DeVito a “tough guy” and expressing confidence in the rookie’s abilities.

“I think he’s improved,” Daboll told reporters. We’ve still got a ways to go here, but he’s got the right mindset. I think the players have confidence in him, particularly because he’s the third quarterback going in and he’s got a little juice about him… He’s a tough guy.”

Tommy DeVito had a performance to remember

DeVito earned plenty of praise for his performance in Week 11. He went 18/26 passing with 246 yards, three touchdowns, and zero turnovers. After throwing two touchdowns last week, DeVito made history as the first quarterback in franchise history with at least five touchdowns in his first two NFL starts since 1950.

Big Blue has to feel confident in DeVito down the final stretch of the season after this performance. The rookie signal-caller has turned into one of the NFL’s best stories of this season and is demonstrating tremendous growth on the field. While he may not be the long-term solution at the position, DeVito is proving to be a young player with the potential to grow into a capable backup quarterback — a valuable position in today’s NFL.

The Giants’ offense turned things around in Week 11

It has been a long time since the Giants’ defense has been able to feel confident in the offense’s ability to capitalize on forced turnovers. This Week 11 performance was a massive improvement over the team’s play in recent weeks.

In Week 5, Big Blue’s defense forced three turnovers against the high-flying Miami Dolphins offense. The only touchdown scored by New York in that game came on a pick-six while the offense failed to capitalize on the other two turnovers forced.

This has been a theme throughout the disappointing season which has been a historically bad showing from the offense. Despite the win in Week 11, the Giants still rank dead-last in the NFL with 13.5 points per game. They also still rank last in the league in passing yards per game and total yards of offense per game.

The offense has looked better in recent weeks, however, with DeVito showing progress and demonstrating the ability to lead scoring drives. With six games left to play this season, the Giants will aim to put points on the board and finish strong.