Giants currently hold 5th-overall draft pick after Christmas Day loss

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have moved up in the draft order following their 25–33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day. The Giants now currently possess the fifth-overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants currently hold the fifth-overall pick in the draft

The Giants’ latest loss moves them to the fifth pick in the draft order, according to Tankathon. At 5-10 with a .514 strength of schedule, New York has the tie-breaker over other teams with the same record, such as the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans.

Ahead of the Giants are the Chicago Bears picking first (via the Carolina Panthers), the Arizona Cardinals picking second, the Washington Commanders picking third, and the New England Patriots picking fourth.

How high can the Giants’ draft pick go?

Big Blue is still not out of the running for a top-three pick in the draft. They will need some help, but the Giants could potentially move up to the third or fourth pick in the order next weekend:

Giants path for the No. 3 pick this Sunday:



-Commanders win (vs. SF)

-Patriots win (vs. BUF)

-Giants loss (vs. LAR)



Giants path for the No. 4 pick this Sunday:



-Commanders win vs. SF or Patriots win vs. Buffalo

-Giants loss to L.A. Rams #NYGiants #NFLDraft — WBG84 (@WBG84) December 26, 2023

While there is still a path available for the fourth or third-overall draft picks, general manager Joe Schoen can rest assured knowing that his team will more likely than not be in possession of a top-five pick.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Giants have a 72.8% chance of finishing with a top-five draft pick and are projected to hold the fifth overall pick at the season’s end.

A top-five pick will put the G-Men in prime position to land a top quarterback prospect or fortify their offense with an elite playmaker or offensive lineman.