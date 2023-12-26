Giants’ Tommy Devito Responds to Benching: ‘It’s a Business’

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tommy DeVito’s mania may have come to an end with the New York Giants in 2023.

The emergent rookie quarterback was benched for Tyrod Taylor in the second half of their 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Tommy DeVito Professional After Losing Giants’ Starting QB Spot

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan shared this quote from DeVito, who acknowledged the nature of the business when addressing his demotion to the media:

“It’s tough. It’s just a constant reminder that it’s a business,” DeVito said. “They’re always going to try to find someone to replace you, wherever it is. At the same time, it is a business. It’s your job. I respect it. There’s no hard feelings one way or another. I was hoping [Taylor] was going to go out there and ball and we win the game. It’s nothing more than that. That’s all it is.”

Taylor did not fulfill DeVito’s hopes of winning the game but did create 14 points of offense after inheriting a 20-3 deficit that DeVito created on 9-16 passing coming out of the halftime break.

The Giants’ struggles have returned after DeVito waged an unprecedented three-game winning streak from Weeks 12-14, which earned him two NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Week awards as well as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his historical performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14.

Everything from living with his mother to frequenting a local pizzeria was made newsworthy as the rookie talent captivated New York on and off the field.

Brian Daboll Faced With Tough QB Decision Ahead of Week 17

Now, Taylor is back from his rib injury and looking like the quarterback last seen in Week 11. No decision has been finalized from Giants head coach Brian Daboll on who will man the starting spot for the last two games on their schedule.

It’s Daboll’s call to decide whether to roll with DeVito and give him more reps in a lost season or stick with Taylor and try to notch more victories. Opting to remain with DeVito under center would give the Giants a better feel for whether he can be a starter for the long term and provide clarity on which direction to go in the draft, all while giving DeVito a chance to reclaim the spark he once had.

The Giants will take on the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, Dec. 31. A decision will be expected from coach Daboll sometime later this week.