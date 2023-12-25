3 players the Giants could move on from in the offseason

Kevin R. Wexler - The Record / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ roster might undergo significant changes this offseason following a disappointing 2023 campaign. Several aging players failed to live up to expectations, leading to their likely removal from the roster in 2024.

Is it time for the Giants to move on from their longest-tenured player?

Sterling Shepard has been with the New York Giants since 2016. The longest-tenured player on the team, Shepard’s time with Big Blue is likely drawing to a close after a mountain of injuries have derailed his potential production.

Shepard has played only 16% of the team’s offensive snaps this season, hauling in seven receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown. The 30-year-old slot receiver signed a one-year contract extension with the Giants in the offseason after spending the majority of the 2022 season on injured reserve.

Shepard will once again be a free agent this offseason and, considering his lack of production and playing time, it seems unlikely that the Giants will allocate cap space to bring him back under contract next season.

Adoree’ Jackson’s role has been overtaken

The rise of rookie cornerback Deonte Banks has unfortunately caused the fall of Adoree’ Jackson. The veteran corner was once atop the depth chart but after struggling during the beginning of this season, Jackson moved into the No. 2 cornerback role while Banks elevated.

Jackson could be departing this offseason as his contract is expiring at the end of the year. He signed a three-year $39 million contract back in 2020 and admirably turned in two seasons of high-level play as a leader in Big Blue’s defense. But with his contract set to expire this offseason, Jackson could be playing for a new team in 2024.

However, Jackson has indicated that he would like to return to New York next season. He believes he has “unfinished business” in the Big Apple and is hopeful to continue his stay with the Giants.

Cutting Mark Glowinski is the smart move

The Giants’ offensive line is a disaster. Entering this season, veteran Mark Glowinski was expected to start at right guard. He opened the season in the starting lineup but was quickly moved to the bench after a few rough games to open the year.

Glowinski is entering the final year of his contract in 2024 but is unlikely to play on his current deal next season. The Giants could save $5.7 million in salary cap space by releasing Glowinski in the offseason — a move they will likely make considering his lack of playing time this season. Finding a suitable starter at right guard will be a top priority in 2024.