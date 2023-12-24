Giants face turbulence at right tackle as Evan Neal goes on IR

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will be without starting right tackle Evan Neal for the remainder of the season after placing the struggling second-year player on injured reserve. Neal has been out of the lineup with an ankle injury since Week 9. The Giants also activated tackle Matt Peart from injured reserve, giving them some additional depth at the position with Neal heading to IR.

Evan Neal is out for the remainder of the season

After being placed on injured reserve, Neal’s second season in the NFL is officially over. He finishes the season with 30 pressures and two sacks surrendered and only seven games played.

Coming off a horrendous rookie season, Neal failed to take that developmental step forward in 2023. The seventh-overall pick in the 2022 draft entered the NFL with high expectations and has not come close to meeting them thus far.

Who will be the Giants’ right tackle going forward?

Tyre Phillips has been the starting right tackle since Week 10 with Neal out of the lineup. Barring any injuries or unforeseen developments, Phillips will maintain his role as the starter for the final three games of the season. He’s given up 20 pressures and two sacks across 439 snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus.

Phillips will hold down the fort for the rest of the season, but looking further ahead into the offseason, the Giants will have a decision to make at the position. They could opt to lengthen Neal’s leash and give him another opportunity to start next season. However, his inconsistency and injury history might suggest that the team needs to seek a new starter at right tackle. Perhaps a position change for Neal might be necessary.

Addressing the offensive line will be a top priority for the Giants this offseason. Finding the solution to their woes at right tackle will be important as Big Blue aims to finally fix their front line once and for all.