Giants could transform their offense with game-changing playmaker in the NFL Draft

The New York Giants are expected to target a quarterback at the top of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft as uncertainty surrounds QB Daniel Jones’ future with the team. However, as Big Blue improved their record to 5-9, they hurt their draft stock, tumbling to the sixth-overall pick in the order.

The Giants’ draft positioning may keep them out of striking distance for a top quarterback prospect. If that is the case, Big Blue may opt to target a game-changing offensive weapon to bolster the lineup and make life easier for whoever is throwing the ball in 2024.

In Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft, the elite playmaker that the Giants drafted was LSU Tigers WR Malik Nabers.

Giants draft Malik Nabers in latest PFF mock draft

The need to address the quarterback position is paramount for Big Blue, but if no worthy prospect is on the board, opting for a talented receiver like Nabers will be a viable option.

“The Giants could also take a peek at the 2024 quarterback class here, but instead of taking QB3, which feels like a reach, I have them grabbing their next WR1,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema explains in his mock draft.

Nabers ranks eighth on PFF’s Big Board and is the second-highest-ranked wide receiver behind Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State.

“Nabers has been one of the most productive pass-catchers in college football this season. The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver boasts a 93.2 receiving grade and more than 1,500 receiving yards. For more of a traits-based data point, he is in the 74th percentile of separation created, showing how often he can manufacture space for the quarterback to throw as one of the best route runners in the class.” Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus

Selected two picks later in this mock draft, however, was Nabers’ teammate, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels — a fan-favorite amongst Giants fans. One could argue that Daniels is the right choice in this situation, but it would also be hard for fans to complain about landing a talent such as Nabers.

What could Nabers bring to the Giants?

Nabers is an elite route-runner with the size and athleticism to play both out wide and in the slot. Listed at 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, Nabers is projected to run a 4.40s 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

A three-year starter at LSU, Nabers reached his peak this season as he hauled in 86 receptions for 1,546 and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He helped lead the Tigers to a 9-3 record this season.

Nabers is a projected top-10 pick in the upcoming draft class and will be a game-changing player wherever he goes. If the Giants do opt to take a receiver in the first round, Nabers would be a perfect choice with the selection.