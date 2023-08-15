Giants could reconnect with former offensive guard on cost-efficient deal

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are in need of offensive line depth after a putrid outing from the unit in the team’s first preseason game. The performance of the Giants’ offensive line against the Detroit Lions highlighted their need to address the position group. In response, Big Blue signed a veteran offensive tackle to a contract on Tuesday and could still have more moves planned soon.

To address this need, New York could look to reunite with a former first-round pick of theirs in veteran G Justin Pugh. When asked about the possibility of coming back to the Big Apple and playing for the Giants again, Pugh expressed interest in the idea during an interview with Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News.

Justin Pugh is eyeing a return to the Big Apple

Pugh said he is “100% definitely eyeing” a potential reunion. He has several suitors as teams are interested in adding Pugh as veteran depth up front, but the former 2013 draft pick is favoring the idea of a reunion. New York is “where I started my career; I would love to finish it there,” Pugh said to Leonard.

The Giants need more depth on the offensive line

In their preseason opener, New York’s offensive line was by far its weakest unit. Two offensive linemen in particular, OT Korey Cunningham and G Wyatt Davis, stood out for all the wrong reasons.

Davis turned in a particularly disappointing performance, giving up two sacks, four quarterback hits, and six total pressures, along with two penalties. New York would likely have a tough time trusting Davis to step in if they suffered any injuries at the guard position after this performance.

Pugh could be a viable option if Davis is cut from the roster. The 33-year-old veteran would be able to fill in as a backup offensive guard or potentially compete for a starting position. Both left guard and right guard seem up for grabs this summer with Ben Bredeson getting first-team reps at both positions. Joshua Ezeudu and Mark Glowinski are both fighting to be in the starting lineup. But with no starter set in stone yet, Pugh could potentially compete for one of the two jobs.

Can the Giants afford to sign Justin Pugh?

According to Over The Cap, the Giants currently have about $5.3 million in available salary cap space. While this total leaves the front office strapped for cash, Pugh is a 33-year-old offensive lineman coming off a 2022 season cut short by a season-ending knee injury. The veteran could likely be had at an affordable, veteran-minimum price point.