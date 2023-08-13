Giants: 2 offensive linemen who need to be cut after pre-season dud

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 of the preseason for the New York Giants has unveiled intriguing insights. While there were some remarkable individual performances, the persisting issues with the offensive line were noticeable once more.

Stand-Out Performers: Pinnock, Banks, and Hawkins

The team did see some promising play from stand-out performers like Jason Pinnock, Deonte Banks, and Tre Hawkins, who brought energy and skill to the game. However, these positives were overshadowed by the recurring offensive line issues.

Offensive Line Woes: Cunningham and Davis

The Giants’ struggle to fortify their offensive line continues, and despite substantial investments, the depth in this area remains a considerable concern. In the loss against Detroit, reserve tackle Korey Cunningham, and backup guard Wyatt Davis were glaring liabilities.

Cunningham, with 59 total snaps (32 at right tackle and 27 at left tackle), allowed eight total pressures, including two sacks and six quarterback hurries. This former seventh-round pick from Cincinnati must step up his game in Week 2 of the preseason to justify a place on the roster.

Davis, despite primarily being considered a guard, played 27 snaps at right tackle. His performance was equally troubling, giving up two sacks, four quarterback hits, and six total pressures, along with two penalties.

Trench Concerns: Depth Issues

These weak performances highlight the Giants’ urgent need to evaluate their depth in the trenches. Former third-round pick Matt Peart’s inconsistent showing, allowing one pressure in 32 snaps at left tackle but faltering in run blocking, adds to the concern.

Rookie Success: John Michael Schmitz’s Debut

On a positive note, rookie Center John Michael Schmitz made a confident start. In his solid debut, he managed 32 snaps without giving up a single pressure in pass blocking. Though not the most athletic center from his draft class, Schmitz’s remarkable football IQ and potential as an immediate impact player are encouraging for a position the Giants have struggled with for years.

Looking Forward: The Giants Need Depth

Going forward, it is expected that the Giants will closely monitor depth linemen who are released elsewhere, possibly aiming to claim them off the waiver wire. Finding suitable depth pieces may be challenging, but hidden gems that could better fit the team’s needs are always a possibility. The acquisition of Pinnock last year following the Jets’ decision to release him serves as a testament to this approach.

The New York Giants’ Week 1 of the preseason has laid bare both strengths and weaknesses within the team. As they work towards building a cohesive and robust lineup, the coming weeks will reveal how well they adapt to the challenges and capitalize on opportunities. The spotlight on the offensive line, in particular, will likely remain intense.